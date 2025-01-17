Two vehicle accident blocking Westbound Galley Road at Paonoia Street Friday morning

CIMARRON HILLS — A two-vehicle accident could cause some delays Friday morning for westbound commuters used to take Galley Road.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department and Colorado State Patrol are on the scene of the accident that they say is blocking Wesbount Galley Road at the Paonia Street intersection.

Colorado State Patrol tells me they first got the call around 5:20 a.m. Friday morning and when they got on scene they found a Jeep and Dodge Challenger involved in the accident.

Details on what led to the crash have not been released. State Patrol tells me one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Emergency personnel remain on scene and at the time of publishing this article there was no timeline for reopening the westbound lanes of Galley Road. Expect delays and try and seek alternate routes if possible.

