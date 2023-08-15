Watch Now
Three Tuesday morning traffic accidents cause delays across Colorado Springs

Posted at 8:34 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 11:18:40-04

I-25 and Cimarron Street

One person was extracted from an accident on I-25 and Cimarron Street on Tuesday, which closed the northbound direction south of Cimarron Street, according to CSFD.

The department is asking drivers to find an alternate route.

Witches Willow Lane and Cheyenne Meadows Road

An accident involving a semi-truck that crashed into an electricity pole at Witches Willow Lane and Cheyenne Meadows Road caused a blockage of eastbound and westbound Cheyenne Meadows Road from Venetucci Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the City of Colorado Springs announced the road closure this morning via Twitter.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) have been notified and are currently working to get the live wires cleared and functioning.

Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue

A traffic accident at Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue left southbound Academy Boulevard closed Tuesday morning, according to CSPD via Twitter as of approximately 7:00 a.m.

CSPD had the incident cleared as of 8:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported, according to the department.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more about these accidents.
