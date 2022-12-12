Watch Now
Two transported including one pedestrian after crash on Powers Blvd Sunday night

Andy Koen
Posted at 7:14 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 21:15:57-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, two people were transported to the hospital Sunday night after a vehicle and pedestrian collided.

One vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in the crash just before 6pm on southbound Powers Blvd at the intersection of North Carefree.

Officers say the pedestrian and one person from the vehicle were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Southbound Powers Blvd is closed at North Carefree and is expected to be closed for several hours. Northbound lanes on Powers Blvd are open. Avoid the area if at all possible and expect delays.

