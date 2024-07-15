Two taken into custody Sunday evening following shelter-in-place order says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two people were arrested after a shelter-in-place order was issued Sunday evening.

According to police, they responded to a domestic disturbance at the Alturas Bellaire Ranch Apartment around 7:00 p.m.

Police believed weapons were involved in the incident so CSPD issued the order for the area surrounding the apartment complex on the east side of Colorado Springs.

KOAA 5

Police say the order lasted for about 30 minutes before two people were taken into custody without any incident.

At this time police have not provided any information as to who was arrested and what charges they are facing.

