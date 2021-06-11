Two suspects arrested for a homicide at a Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's office announced that they arrested two suspects for a homicide that happened over a year ago.

On January 6, 2020, the El Paso County Sheriff's office received a call around 2 a.m. about an unresponsive woman in a room at the Travel Lodge by Wyndham Colorado Springs Airport/Peterson AFB.

When deputies arrived on the scene medical personnel were already there and the female victim was pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Glen (Rachel) Radie.

The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit took over the case and began investigating the incident as a suspicious death. After a follow-up on the case, the case was upgraded from a suspicious death to a homicide.

On Thursday, June 10, the sheriff's office booked 30-year-old Ramo Thorne on the charge of second-degree murder. The sheriff's office also served an arrest warrant to another suspect, 22-year-old Sean Andresen. Andersen was already in the El Paso County Jail on unrelated charges.

There is no information yet on a potential motive, or if the suspects knew the victim.

