Two students hospitalized after driver suffered medical incident at Sproul Jr High

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two students were hospitalized after being struck by a car at Sproul Junior High School on Thursday.
According to State Troopers on the scene, the call came in around 7:10 AM after the driver suffered a medical incident.
The car continued driving and ended up on Leta Dr. in front of North Preschool where it side-swept a vehicle and hit a street sign.
The students were taken to the hospital with non-serious bodily injuries.
The driver and the passenger were also transported to a local hospital.
