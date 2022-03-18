Two spring break events for the family happening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Spring break is just around the corner for many local school districts, and you may be wondering what events are happening in Southern Colorado.

From family entertainment to youth sports, there are plenty of activities taking place next week. One big event returns to the Broadmoor World Arena for the first time since before the pandemic.

Disney on Ice is back in Colorado Springs on Thursday through Sunday at the Broadmoor World Arena.

“Being together and sharing that, and families who make memories going to the show, and us getting to do it again, I think it’s just a special experience for everyone,” said Ciara Pinckney, Disney on Ice host.

“It’s just so exciting to bring that Disney magic to a community that has been going through a lot these past few years,” said Jasmine Bezugly, Disney on Ice host .

The show will start off with Beauty and the Beast, and showcases Cinderella, Moana and much more.

Another event taking place next week is a youth sports camp. United States Anti-Doping Agency’s youth sport outreach program, Truesport, and Hillside Connection are hosting a spring break camp for Southside Colorado Springs Elementary School students.

At the camp, three-time wheelchair basketball Paralympic medalist, Trevon Jenifer will coach kids on sportsmanship, along with other local athletes.

“They now have access to a network of people who are looking to really focus on their whole person development, not just the x’s and o’s that they’ll experience on the court,” said Audrey Shaw, Outreach Education Program Lead, TrueSport.

The camp will be held at the Hillside Connection Enrichment Center and the Hillside Community Center. The camp will also offer free Discovery Education video and projects online for all students across Southern Colorado to engage in. For more information, visit here.

