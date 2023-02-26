Two skiers found dead buried in avalanche southeast of Vallecito Reservoir

LA PLATA COUNTY — La Plata County Search and Rescue found two skiers buried in about four-foot-deep avalanche debris on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The two had been reported overdue from a trip near Vallecito Reservoir. Upon the alert, La Plata County Sheriff's Office began a search.

Tracks entering the avalanche but not exiting were located just before midnight by a Flight For Life helicopter southeast of the reservoir.

Upon further inspection, the two skiers were then located buried within the avalanche.

