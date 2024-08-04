Two shot, one hospitalized after shooting Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 800 block of N Chelton Rd for reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving on-scene, emergency personnel found a male victim with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg in the front lawn of a residence.

Emergency personnel learned that a female victim had been transported to a local hospital via private car. CSPD officers went to the hospital and found the woman, who had been shot in the right forearm.

Both victims have reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have since responded and taken over this case.

