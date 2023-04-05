Watch Now
Two right lanes of I-25 shutdown in Pueblo following semi crash

Colorado Department of Transportation
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 05, 2023
PUEBLO, CO — The two right lanes of I-25 southbound are closed following a significant crash.

The two right lanes of I-25 are closed between US 50 and Exit 99B in Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, they are on the scene assisting with a fuel spill cleanup following the semi-rollover.

It is unclear at this time as to if anyone was hurt or what the cause of the crash was. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.
