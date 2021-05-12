Two Pine Creek High Students raise 10,000 dollars for St. Judes Children's Research Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — A pair of high school students recently raised a significant amount of money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Kayla Anderson was granted an assignment in her honors math class that seemed pretty simple. She was to show her teacher ways in which we use math in everyday life. But what Kayla did with the project is anything but simple.

The Pine Creek High School student decided to use her physical abilities to showcase herself using math in everyday life. But she wasn’t alone. She asked her best friend, Carter to join her on a ski adventure that would take all day. The pair set a mission to ski 70,000 vertical feet in a single day in an effort to raise money for a charity of their choice. The pair chose St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital after watching a video by Jared Issacman, a tech entrepreneur who has committed to donating over 100 million dollars to helping out this very hospital.

“It’s been a big passion of mine and a real hobby and I’ve always been obsessed with trying to max out my potential with how much I could ski in one day so the math project kind of started it and then watching the interview with Jared Issacman really inspired me to start the fundraiser with St. Judes,” said Kayla Anderson, a Pine Creek High School Student.

“I think it's astounding that we raised this much money, especially with our accomplishments. It was an amazing experience and even though it was physically and mentally challenging, I would do it over again in a heartbeat,” said Carter Gonzalez, a Pine Creek High School student.

The dynamic duo was able to surpass their goal of 70,000 feet and finished the day strong with 90,000 vertical feet. The pairs efforts have raised 10,000 dollars for St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital.

Three of Kayla’s grandparents are cancer survivors so raising this money for St. Jude’s really hits close to home. As for Carter, he tells KOAA News5, him and Kayla have been friends for a long time and he’s glad the pair were able to reach their goal of helping St. Judes.

