Two people who died in a house fire in Pueblo last week identified

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified two people who died following a house fire on East Evans Avenue in Pueblo last week.

They were 73-year-old Richard Cleckner who died at the scene, and 68-year-old Christina Cleckner who died at a Denver hospital a day after the fire.

Background Information

Two people and a dog are dead following a house fire in Pueblo.

According to the fire department, they first received the call Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. When crews arrived at a house in the 1800 block of East Evans Avenue, they said it was heavily engulfed in flames.

Rescue crews that did a preliminary search of the building were able to rescue one person, later identified as Christina Cleckner. She was flown to a Denver area burn center and died at a Denver area hospital on Thursday.

Crews also say unfortunately they found a deceased individual, later identified as Richard Cleckner and a dog in the house. The Pueblo Fire Department and the Pueblo Police Department were on scene investigating.

The cause of the fire has not been determined or released as of publishing this article.

