Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Two people were found dead following disturbance in Black Forest

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:56 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 07:56:16-04

BLACK FOREST, CO — Two people are dead this morning after El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies discovered their bodies late last night.

Deputies were responding to reports of a disturbance involving a shooting near Hodgen and Meridian Road around 9:40 pm.

The Sheriff's Office says it believes this is an isolated incident, and the community is not under threat.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community