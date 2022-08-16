Two people were found dead following disturbance in Black Forest

BLACK FOREST, CO — Two people are dead this morning after El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies discovered their bodies late last night.

Deputies were responding to reports of a disturbance involving a shooting near Hodgen and Meridian Road around 9:40 pm.

The Sheriff's Office says it believes this is an isolated incident, and the community is not under threat.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.

This disturbance involved a shooting.



Our deputies arrived on scene and found two deceased adults.



We believe this is an isolated incident with no known threat to the community.



This is an active investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to call 719-520-7777. https://t.co/ktte4qJ60q — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 16, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.