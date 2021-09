COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday two people were shot in East Colorado Springs near the 4500 Block of Galley Road.

According to Police, the victims do not have life-threatening injuries.

As of 4:15 p.m. Galley Road was closed due to police activity.

News 5 has not learned what caused the shooting.

This is a developing story.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter