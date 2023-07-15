Two people shot in altercation overnight near Platte Avenue and Prairie Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people were shot in an altercation on Platte Avenue and Prairie Road on the southeast side of Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Police said they got a call around 3:30 a.m. about an altercation involving guns. When police arrived, they said one victim was on the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Around 20 minutes later police said they got a call about a second victim admitted to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. CSPD could not give an update on the condition of the second victim.

CSPD said they are still looking for suspects. If you have any information you are asked to call CPSD at 719-444-7000.

____

