Two people identified from fatal weekend I-25 crashes that killed three

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identifications of two people killed along I-25 Tuesday.
According to the coroner's office, 64-year-old Joel Montalvo and 37-year-old Dalisse Rivera-Albino were both killed. The coroner's office is still waiting to confirm the identity of the third person killed Sunday.
The accident along northbound I-25 in the early morning hours Sunday occurred after a driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes crashed into another vehicle head-on. The driver who was driving the wrong way was taken to a hospital where they died of their injuries, the other driver was dead at the scene.
Rivera-Albino has not been identified as the wrong-way driver or the driver killed as a result of the head-on collision.
Following the accident, Montalvo stopped and attempted to help the crash victims. During this, Montalvo was hit by a driver heading northbound and killed.
Details on the investigation are still limited and it is unclear if drugs or alcohol are considered factors in the accident.
___
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day at Pikes Peak Cemetery
Almost 1,000 people packed the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs this morning for its annual Memorial Day ceremony.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.