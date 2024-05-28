Two people identified from fatal weekend I-25 crashes that killed three

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identifications of two people killed along I-25 Tuesday.

According to the coroner's office, 64-year-old Joel Montalvo and 37-year-old Dalisse Rivera-Albino were both killed. The coroner's office is still waiting to confirm the identity of the third person killed Sunday.

The accident along northbound I-25 in the early morning hours Sunday occurred after a driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes crashed into another vehicle head-on. The driver who was driving the wrong way was taken to a hospital where they died of their injuries, the other driver was dead at the scene.

Rivera-Albino has not been identified as the wrong-way driver or the driver killed as a result of the head-on collision.

Following the accident, Montalvo stopped and attempted to help the crash victims. During this, Montalvo was hit by a driver heading northbound and killed.

Details on the investigation are still limited and it is unclear if drugs or alcohol are considered factors in the accident.

