Two people hospitalized after accident, car catches fire Thursday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree sent two people to the hospital Thursday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident in which one vehicle was flipped on its side. The department had to extricate the person in the flipped vehicle.

The department said that a good samaritan who was one of the first on the scene quickly sprung into action when an engine fire began, using a fire extinguisher they had on them to put out the fire before crews could arrive.

The patients' conditions are unknown. The road closure shut down two southbound lanes of North Academy for several hours.

