Two people have died following Monday crash in 3700 block of Carefree Circle North

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two people have died following a single-vehicle traffic crash on Monday in the 3700 block of Carefree Circle North.

Police were dispatched to the area for the traffic crash where they discovered the vehicle was traveling west on Carefree Circle North when it left the roadway, lost control and rolled multiple times ejecting the driver and the passenger.

The passenger and the driver were treated on scene by AMR and CSFD before being transported to local hospitals with serious life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash found that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the north side of the roadway, causing it to roll and flip.

While on the scene, detectives learned the driver and passenger passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office later identified the driver as 29-year-old Jesus Ponce-Torres and the passenger as 41-year-old Patrick Mathew Lloyd.

These deaths are the 15th and 16th traffic-related fatalities in 2022. At this time last year, there were 14 traffic fatalities.

Excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in this investigation.

