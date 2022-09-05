Two people have died, another injured following crash on northbound I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Two people have died and another person was injured following a crash on northbound I-25 in Pueblo.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:04 a.m. on Monday when a Nissan truck was traveling northbound on I-25 at a high speed and side-swept another vehicle.

The Nissan ended up losing control and struck a guard rail. Two men were ejected and another was partially ejected. The two men were pronounced dead on the scene and the third man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Eventually, he was flown to another medical facility.

Police say the driver, 39-year-old Ernesto Campos-Trejo, was taken into custody for charges of vehicular homicide, careless driving and driving under the influence.

It was later determined another person was in the vehicle but they haven't been located.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.