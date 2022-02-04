Two people found dead in Colorado Springs home, one person arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person has been arrested after police in Colorado Springs found two people dead at a house in the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive.

The call came in on Tuesday at 6:55 p.m. when the Colorado Springs Police Department got a calling regarding a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two people dead, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was a woman and the other was a juvenile male.

A third juvenile was also present but was unharmed.

A male suspect was contacted on the scene during the initial response.

The names of the victims will not be released until both have been positively identified.

29-year old David Weingarten has been arrested and charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat related to public safety.

This homicide investigation is ongoing and active, further updates will be released in the future.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

