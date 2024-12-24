Watch Now
Two people displaced after an apartment fire Monday evening according to CSFD

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a apartment fire Monday evening. Two people were displaced as a result of a attic fire.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people were displaced Monday night following a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs.

The fire was isolated to an attic space at apartments along Michelle Court according to the department.

The fire was quickly knocked down by the department before spreading to any other units. The Red Cross of Southern Colorado was called to help assist the displaced individuals.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

