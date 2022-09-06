Two people arrested following traffic stop where fentanyl pills and a handgun were found

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop where detectives recovered about 250 fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun.

Throughout the month of August, residents in Colorado Springs began submitting complaints about a house that they described as "severely disrupting the quality of life."

Police say information was found that suggested the house was involved in narcotics distribution. The CSPD Downtown Area Response Team requested help from the Metro Narcotics Division.

A traffic stop was conducted on Sept. 1 on the two primary suspects, Kenderick Chatman and Hunter Roberts, once they were seen leaving the house.

It was during a vehicle search that the fentanyl and the handgun were found. A search warrant was served at the house and detectives recovered additional evidence and a moderate quantity of heroin.

Chatman and Roberts were booked into the El Paso County Jail.

_____

