Two people arrested by Cañon City police after a drive-by shooting Friday morning

CAÑON CITY — At approximately 7:50 a.m. Friday, the Cañon City Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of Raintree Boulevard.

Police say that officers on patrol were flagged down by witnesses as the department was receiving the calls.

The witnesses said that there had been a drive-by shooting in the area, and gave descriptions of the alleged shooters' car.

With the new information, police say they were able to find the car with a matching description before it left the area, and arrested the two people inside.

The two people in the car were Tiffany Gann and Eric Chevalier. Gann is from Cañon City and Chevalier is from Colorado Springs.

Gann is being held on the following charges;



Attempted 1st Degree Murder- Complicity

Unlawful use of a weapon

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Eluding

Chevalier is being held on the following charges;



Attempted 1st-degree murder

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful use of a weapon

Stalking

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

According to police, one person was injured but they were treated and released without being transported to a hospital.

There is no current threat to people in the surrounding areas.

Cañon City police say that this is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cañon City Police Department at (719)276-5600.





