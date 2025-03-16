Two people are in the hospital after being shot on Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Sand Creek Division responded to a call about a shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Drive.

When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot. That person was transported to a local hospital.

At 8:22 p.m., CSPD's Gold Hill Division also received a report of someone who had been shot and transported to the hospital. After some investigation, police discovered that the second person was also shot during the incident on Sonoma Drive.

While both people are expected to survive, CSPD does not have any information about the shooter.

CSPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and News5 will release information as it becomes available.





How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common. How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.