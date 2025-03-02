Two northbound lanes of I-25 reopen after CSPD responds to a traffic accident

Update as of 5:20 p.m.

All northbound lanes of traffic on I-25 have been reopened. Drivers can still expect some delays.

No additional information has been released regarding the traffic accident.

Previous coverage:

Drivers could see a major delay in their northbound commute on Saturday evening. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers are responding to a traffic accident on northbound I-25.

CSPD says that two lanes of northbound traffic on I-25 are closed between Fillmore Street and Fontanero Street.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.





