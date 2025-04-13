Two nonprofits partner up for the 9th Annual Colorado Springs Bike Swap

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 9th Annual Colorado Springs Bike Swap took place on Saturday afternoon.

With the weather getting warmer, this was the perfect opportunity for bike enthusiasts to buy and sell bikes, bike parts, apparel, and accessories.

Local vendors from across the Pikes Peak Region were at the event organized by Gabe and Jill Alvarado.

But they are turning the event over to Kids on Bikes and the Colorado Springs Mountain Bike Association, who say they hope to keep the event running with Kids on Bikes.

"Take on a bigger role, we're thrilled with that, and it aligns with our mission, which is to really expand mountain bike culture and community, give riders that opportunity to get together each year, have some fun, buy some bike parts, and really just connect on that community level." Keith Thompson, Executive Director of the Colorado Springs Mountain Bike Association

All the money is going to the two nonprofits that encourage biking in our community.





