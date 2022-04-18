Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Two new red-light cameras are now live in Colorado Springs

Red light camera
Associated Press
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)<br/><br/>
Red light camera
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 14:29:16-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two new red-light cameras go live Monday in Colorado Springs as a part of the Red Light Safety Camera Program.

There are currently ten red-light cameras across the city.

Police say the goal of the program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians from injuries or crashes that happen when people run red lights.

The new cameras will be at Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road and the other is at Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard.

The cameras are also a part of CSPD's effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs.

Although the intersections are live, there's a 30-day warning period before $75-dollar fines are handed out.

If caught running a red light, you will get a ticket in the mail.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation