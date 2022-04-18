Two new red-light cameras are now live in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two new red-light cameras go live Monday in Colorado Springs as a part of the Red Light Safety Camera Program.

There are currently ten red-light cameras across the city.

Police say the goal of the program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians from injuries or crashes that happen when people run red lights.

The new cameras will be at Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road and the other is at Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard.

The cameras are also a part of CSPD's effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs.

Although the intersections are live, there's a 30-day warning period before $75-dollar fines are handed out.

If caught running a red light, you will get a ticket in the mail.

_____

