Two new parks are in the works after over 50 acres rezoned in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council recently approved the rezoning of two areas on the east side of the city, officially designating them as locations of future city parks totaling just over 50 acres of land converted to park use.

The first is the Greenways Neighborhood Park near Tutt Boulevard. The other is the North Fork Park site on the northeast side of the city near Encompass Heights Elementary School.

Both sites are part of separate master plans for development. The North Fork site will remain undeveloped for the time being while parks and recreation gathers funding, however, the Greenways Park Development is already underway and should officially be opened later this year.

"They'll have the playground. Kids will be able to be outside, getting exercise, getting fresh air, taking time off from their gaming activities or their indoor activities, and we just see this as a well-positioned park," says Connie Schmeisser, Landscape Architect with COS Parks Recreation and Cultural Services.

The Greenways Park will include a neighborhood park that was built by classic homes for neighbors in the area. It will also link trails and running paths in the Sand Creek area, the rezoning changes just over 45 acres of land now solely to be used as a space for a public park or open space.

The North Fork Park Zoning change sees a total of 8 acres just north of the elementary school rezoned to become the site of a future public park.

