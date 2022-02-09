Two men found dead in a ravine off Phantom Canyon

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after two men's bodies were found in an area off County Road 67 (Phantom Canyon).

When deputies arrived they found the bodies in a ravine, and said that their injuries "were consistent with foul play"

The victims' names have not been released and there are no suspects at this time.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is working with the FBI on this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

