Two local students ski over 100,000 vertical feet; raise money for St. Jude's

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two local Pine Creek High School students have made great strides in skiing, all while benefiting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

A year ago, the pair skied over 90,000 vertical feet to raise money for St. Jude’s but this year they set the bar higher to 100,000 feet and surpassed that, skiing a total of 101,302 vertical feet in just one day.

The young pair wanted to use their physical abilities to raise money that would help children battling cancer. Kayla Anderson and Carter Gonzalez both know the impacts cancer can have on one’s family. Three of Kayla’s grandparents are cancer survivors, so St. Jude’s is close to her heart.

“The pain we were experiencing that day when we were skiing is nothing compared to the pain the families and the kids at St Jude's have to experience,” said Anderson.

“We both have people in our family who have cancer and it’s a good cause that we both want to support,” said Gonzalez.

Kayla and Carter were able to raise over 10,000 dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center. They both want to thank the community for their support.

Kayla went on to say children battling cancer inspire her and she hopes the money the pair raised will help fund research so these children can live a good, quality life.