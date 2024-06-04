Two lanes blocked along northbound I-25 and Bijou Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident that has shut down multiple lanes of I-25 this morning.
According to CSFD, the accident is blocking two lanes of northbound I-25 near Bijou Street.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped TA at I-25 and Bijou in the northbound lanes.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 4, 2024
Two lanes are blocked on the highway. Please be cautious of emergency responders in the area and except traffic delays.
Expect delays and emergency personnel in the area.
One person has been extricated from the vehicle with serious injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.
