Two lanes blocked along northbound I-25 and Bijou Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident that has shut down multiple lanes of I-25 this morning.

According to CSFD, the accident is blocking two lanes of northbound I-25 near Bijou Street.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped TA at I-25 and Bijou in the northbound lanes.



Two lanes are blocked on the highway. Please be cautious of emergency responders in the area and except traffic delays. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 4, 2024

Expect delays and emergency personnel in the area.

One person has been extricated from the vehicle with serious injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

