Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Two lanes blocked along northbound I-25 and Bijou Street

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 04, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident that has shut down multiple lanes of I-25 this morning.

According to CSFD, the accident is blocking two lanes of northbound I-25 near Bijou Street.

Expect delays and emergency personnel in the area.

One person has been extricated from the vehicle with serious injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

___



One acre fire contained on Pikes Peak Sunday

The United States Forest Service said that a one-acre fire burning near the Manitou Reservoir. A plume of smoke sent in by many of you could be seen across Colorado Springs.

Manitou Fire burning on Pikes Peak contained Sunday afternoon

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App