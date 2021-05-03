Two killed in motorcycle wreck in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado — Two people from Pueblo lost their lives Saturday in a wreck on the St. Charles Mesa involving a motorcycle and an SUV. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2001 Honda Passport turned in front of the westbound motorcycle rider along the US Hwy 50 bypass at the intersection with Marie Lane.

A 67-year old woman from Pueblo who was a passenger on the Harley Davidson motorcycle died at the scene. The rider, a 59-year old man from Pueblo, was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The 84-year old driver of the Honda and his 78-year old passenger are both from Beulah. Troopers say they suffered moderate injuries in the crash and were also taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The highway was closed for approximately 3 and a half hours during the investigation. Anyone with additional information about the crash should contact Trooper Glen Brown or Master Trooper David Conway at 719-544-2424.