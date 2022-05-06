Two juveniles shot near Mitchell High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, News 5 learned that two juveniles were shot near Mitchell High School.

Police tell News 5 the shooting happened near Academy and San Miguel, which is west of Mitchell High School.

Mitchell High School was placed on a hold status due to the shooting, but it has since been lifted.

The two juveniles were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

