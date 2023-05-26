Two injured Friday evening following a lightning strike at Valley Hi Golf Course

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed with News5 that two people were injured Friday evening following a lightning strike.

According to Cpt. Halsey with CSFD one person was struck by lightning at the Valley Hi Golf Course around 3:40 p.m.

According to the department, another individual was injured as well, it is unknown if that individual was struck or injured from being in close proximity to the other during the strike.

Both individuals were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition according to CSFD.

With scattered thunderstorms expected to be across the Pikes Peak Region this weekend here are some safety tips from the Colorado Springs Fire Department on lightning strikes.



When you are outside and see a storm moving in, you need to be extremely careful.

If you can hear thunder, you are within striking distance of lightning. Look for shelter inside a home, a large building, or a hard-topped vehicle right away.

Do not go under tall trees for shelter. There is no place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm.

Wait at least 30 minutes after the last thunder before leaving your shelter.

If you are in or on open water, go to land and seek shelter immediately.

If you feel your hair stand on end, that means lightning is about to strike, squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet.

Place your hands over your ears and your head between your knees.

Make yourself the smallest target possible and minimize your contact with the ground. Do not lie flat on the ground.

If a person is struck by lightning, call 9-1-1 and get medical care immediately.

Lightning strike victims carry no electrical charge; attend to them immediately and check their breathing.



