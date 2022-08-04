Two injured after vehicle crashed into Academy Kids Dental

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On August, 4, around 3:00 pm a vehicle crashed into the Academy Kids Dental on the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Officers at the scene determined that an elderly woman mistook her gas pedal for the brake, accelerating into the dentist's office.

The driver did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle struck a desk inside, injuring two employees.

One of the two employees was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, at this time the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

