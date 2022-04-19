Two hospitalized following serious traffic accident on NB I-25 in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, CO — Two people were hospitalized following a serious traffic accident on northbound I-25, south of the South Academy exit.

According to the Fountain Police Department, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle rolled over multiple times and ended up down the embankment on the east side of the interstate.

The Fountain Fire Department also received reports that several people were trapped in the vehicle.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, they saw the passenger was partially ejected and was trapped between the vehicle and a wooden post.

Due to the extent of the entrapment, another fire engine was requested along with Lifeline 2, a UCHealth EMS helicopter.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off the vehicle to free the trapped passenger out.

After nearly 30 minutes, the passenger was freed and transported by Lifeline 2.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

