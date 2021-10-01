Two horses rescued in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Humane society rescued two horses.

Earlier in September, the Sheriff’s Office went on a welfare check for a horse in Howard, Colo. When they arrived, a Deputy found a miniature horse named Hinny, who had severely overgrown hooves. They also found a second horse that was underweight.

After a search warrant, both horses were evaluated by a licensed veterinarian on the scene. At that time the owner agreed to give both horses to the Colorado Humane Society.

“Each species of animals have unique care requirements that must be met. As an animal owner, it is our responsibility to understand and provide for these needs. Early reporting is incredibly important. This kind of neglect happens over a long period of time. It takes years for a horse’s hooves to get to this state.” said Alex Wildee, Field Service Investigator for Colorado Humane Society.

The horses are now at the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center where they will receive food, a medical evaluation, and care.

Wildee says if you have a concern about an animal you should call the Colorado Humane Society or local Law Enforcement.

