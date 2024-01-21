Two gunshot victims rushed to the hospital after shooting outside house party

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department investigators say two people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds after things got out of control at a house party early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened just after midnight during some kind of a fight outside of the house party in the 5300 block of Kingscote Drive, that's in a neighborhood near Galley and Powers.

Officers say because there were so many people in the area police set up a big perimeter blocking off the street leading into the neighborhood near Bidwell and Babcock for several hours.

News5 is working to learn more about the condition of the shooting victims.

You are asked to contact CSPD if you have any information that can help investigators.

We will update this story as more details are made available.

____

