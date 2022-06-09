Two Fountain Police Department K9s to receive bullet, stab protective vest

FOUNTAIN, CO — Two Fountain Police Department K9s will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Moody's vest is sponsored by Mindy King of Heart'felt Travels and will be embroidered with "In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22.”

K9 Goose's vest is sponsored by Jonathan Allamani and will be embroidered with “Honoring those who served and sacrificed."

Both vests are expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 2009 and its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests along with other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit has provided over 4,682 vests to K9s at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations.

Click here to learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

