Two former Las Animas County Deputies facing criminal charges over 2022 tasing incident

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — Two former Las Animas County Deputies now face criminal charges following a tasing incident in 2022.

Misdemeanor charges have been filed against former Las Animas County Sheriff's Office Lt. Henry Trujillo and Deputy Mikhail Noel after they tased Kenneth Espinoza.

In November 2022 Espinoza was driving to a shop to get his truck serviced, and his son was following him separately in another vehicle. His son was pulled over by Deputy Mikhail Noel with the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office. At the time Espinoza's attorney said he pulled over behind the deputy to wait for his son.

Body camera video released by Espinoza's attorney, Lieutenant Henry Trujillo is seen walking up to Espinoza's window. He tells Espinoza he needs to leave or he will "get charged." Espinoza refuses and moments later receives conflicting orders to "leave" and "stay" from the deputies while Noel points a pistol at him.

In the body camera video, Trujillo and another deputy are seen trying to get Espinoza in the back of their car. Trujillo tased Espinoza once while he was handcuffed, according to the sheriff's office.

The 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office dropped all charges against Espinoza, including resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.

Man tased 35 times by Las Animas County Deputy settles

Following the tasing Espizona sued the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office and several of its members and the Las Animas Board of County Commissioners in April of 2023. In March of 2024, Espinoza settled with the county for $1.5 million.

A third-party investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office followed and resulted in a recommendation that Deputy Noel and Lieutenant Trujillo be fired and that the office should consider a criminal investigation into their actions.

At the time, LACSO Undersheriff Reynaldo Santistevan completed a separate internal investigation into the actions of the deputies and agreed with the findings of the investigation done by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. In the recommendation report, Santistevan admitted to making several errors before investigating.

He said after the incident he approved the use of force by the two deputies without watching the body camera videos, which he said was wrong. He also said after watching the body camera video, he should have immediately put both deputies on administrative leave.

"Going forward I will review all documents, written statements, review all body camera videos of our deputies, and assisting officers, along with any videos from surveillance cameras if available prior to any determination on the justified use of force by any employee of the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office," said Santistevan in the report.

Undersheriff Santistevan also said Espinoza did nothing wrong by pulling behind the deputy during his son's traffic stop and that "Lt. Trujillo was incorrect in ordering Mr. Espinoza to leave the area or face charges."

Henry Trujillo and Mikhail Noel face the following charges:



Assault

Official Misconduct

Official Oppression

Menacing

Failure to Intervene

