Two deaths, 15 cases, El Paso and Pueblo counties see increase in West Nile

SOUTHERN COLORADO — El Paso County now has a total of two confirmed deaths from West Nile Virus this year, according to El Paso County Public Health Officials.

There are currently 10 recorded cases in El Paso County and five cases in Pueblo County this year according to state health officials.

El Paso County and Pueblo Counties had no recorded cases of West Nile Virus last year.

Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus will experience no symptoms. One in five people, however, will have flu-like symptoms, beginning two to 14 days after exposure. Deadly neurologic illness occurs in less than one in 100 infected people, according to El Paso County Public Health.

Those at most risk include people 60 years or older and those with underlying medical conditions.

____

