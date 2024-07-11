Two dead including child in suspected DUI crash along Highway 24 Wednesday night

EL PASO COUNTY — An accident Wednesday evening has left a child and another person dead.

The crash occurred along Highway 24 between Judge Orr and Curtis Road. According to Colorado State Patrol, the accident involving two cars occurred around 10:22 p.m. after one vehicle went off the side of the road, over-correcting itself before heading into oncoming traffic and hitting a vehicle head-on with three people.

CSP says a 46-year-old man from Peyton overcorrected and allegedly caused the crash is suffering serious injuries.

State patrol says a 41-year-old man from Peyton and a 12-year-old in the vehicle hit head-on was pronounced dead at the scene. A 9-year-old in that vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital their condition is unknown at this time.

Colorado State Patrol is considering alcohol and speed factors in this crash.

News5 has reached out to the El Paso County coroner to learn more about the two who died and their relationship and will bring you updates as more information is released.

