Two dead following suspicious circumstances near Howard on Wednesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Colorado — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people near Howard, Colorado.

The sheriff's office is investigating this instance as a double homicide.

According to Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper, deputies responded to a structure fire around 9 a.m. Wednesday, at a home at the 3800 block of County Rd 4 in Howard. When firefighters and deputies arrived at the house no one was at the scene.

Deputies and firefighters went house to house to determine who the owner of the house was. During the process of looking for information, they came to a house on the 4000 block of County Rd 4 with an open door on the same block.

Due to the unusual circumstances of the door being open with the cold, deputies entered the home where they found one person with obvious trauma-related injuries on the floor. After life-saving measures, the person was determined to be dead.

In the process of clearing the rest of the house deputies found another person dead. Deputies locked down the scene and called for investigators.

The Fremont County Coroner has taken the bodies from the scene to continue the investigation.

It is unclear at this time if the two scenes are related according to the Fremont County Sheriff.

____

