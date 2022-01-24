Two dead and child flown to hospital in Pueblo wreck

PUEBLO COUNTY, COLORADO — Colorado State Troopers report that two adults were killed and a 1-year-old child was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in a car wreck Sunday morning.

It happened at around 9:50 a.m. along US Hwy 50 near the Pueblo airport. They believe the 29-year-old driver of 2005 Cadillac Deville was traveling at a high rate of speed when they hit a slow-moving semi that was making a turn onto Baxter Road.

Neither the driver nor a 31-year-old passenger wore seat belts. Both perished in the crash. The child was restrained and was flown to Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs.

The driver of the semi was not injured. Excessive speed, drug, and alcohol use are all being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.