Two dead after reported burglary at Palomino Ranch Point complex in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crime scene tape and police cruisers are blocking access to parts of the Palomino Ranch apartment complex along Tutt. Blvd. near Stetson Hills Blvd.

Police were called to the address just after midnight for a reported burglary. Colorado Springs Police have confirmed detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a unit at the complex.

Details on the names and ages of the deceased have not been released. CSPD is not saying if they were residents at the complex.

As of 6:00 a.m., no one has been arrested in this investigation. CSPD did not release information on whether they were looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

