Two D70 high schools to return to full, in-person learning in April

PUEBLO — Two Pueblo School District 70 high schools will return to full, in-person learning following spring break, according to district officials.

The district's Board of Education approved the return during a Tuesday meeting for students at Pueblo County High School and Pueblo West High School. Students go on spring break starting next Monday and classes resume March 29 with the schedule set for full, in-person learning starting April 5.

Students will have to choose between returning to in-person learning or fully remote learning as the schools are no longer offering a hybrid option.

"Schools are identifying alternative places and locations within the buildings they can use to modify a handful of classes with large student class sizes," Director of Student Services Greg Keasling said in a statement. "Those schools will use the week after Spring Break to finish their modifications before students return back to a 4-day week schedule."

According to the district, both schools are working to add more outdoor seating and tables in auditorium foyers for more lunch space.

Pueblo County is currently operating under Level Blue restrictions on the state's COVID-19 dial. According to the dial, P-12 schools are able to move into in-person learning.

