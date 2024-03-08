Two Colorado Springs women chosen as 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two military spouses were honored Thursday for their contributions to the military community. Kimberly Gold and Courtney Barber are both married to active service members.

Both were chosen for the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year. They were chosen as winners at the branch level.

Gold won for the Army, and Barber won for the Space Force.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade recognized them at the military spouse career council meeting Thursday.

"Colorado Springs boasts a strong military community that’s an integral part of our city’s identity and plays a significant role in our economy, culture and national security,” said Mayor Mobolade. “I am incredibly proud of Kimberly and Courtney for their remarkable leadership and unwavering commitment to supporting military families in the Colorado Springs community. They are both shining examples of the selfless dedication and service that military spouses embody."

Gold and Barber were selected as winners from of a pool of more than 400 nominees.

"It's a period of time where we tend to be isolated and we can be so lonely and we can know so few people that you really have to jump out of your comfort zone to build community, whether its in your military community or your greater community," said Gold. "I live for the passion I have to serve others. It's really important that I leave a small mark on whatever I do in this world, not knowing how much time we have left and as a military spouse we're all kind of cognizant of that."

Gold and Barber will now move on to participate in the National Military Spouse of the Year competition.

The Military Spouse Career Coalition (MSCC) focuses on promoting employment opportunities for military spouses in the Pike Peak Region.

