Two Colorado Springs area residents die in a traffic accident in Waterford, Connecticut

WATERFORD, CT — The Waterford Police Department released the identity of two individuals who died over the weekend following a traffic accident.

The department identified the two individuals as 24-year-old Dykab Richey of Monument, CO. As well as 23-year-old Bramm Miller of Colorado Springs, CO.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Robert Sewell of Broomfield, CO. Mr. Sewell did not receive life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident and was treated at a local hospital.

According to the department, the three Coloradans were traveling in a 2005 Subaru Legacy, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle barreled through an intersection and parking lot before coming to stop against a stone wall.

The three were transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where passengers Dykab Richey and Bramm Miller were pronounced dead.

