Two Colorado residents die in crash of vintage biplane in northwestern Kansas

Authorities are investigating the crash of a vintage biplane in northwest Kansas that killed two Colorado residents.

The 1934 WACO YKC single-engine biplane crashed into a field around 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Hoxie in Sheridan County around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The Patrol identified the pilot as David Allen, 78, of Elbert, Colorado, and the passenger as Jeanne Allen, 79. They died at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in charge of the investigation.

___





Pueblo health officials investigating human plague case in the county The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating what they say is a human case of plague, based on preliminary test results. Pueblo health officials investigating human plague case in the county

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.