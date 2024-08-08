Two gun stores burglarized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We're outside the Spartan Defense gun store on Barnes Road in northeast Colorado Springs. This is still a very fresh crime scene... You can actually see the car that drove through the front doors -- is still here. It's a silver Hyundai sedan and you can see all the damage it caused.

CSPD is on the scene, and they tell me the suspects did steal guns, but they're not sure just how many. Those suspects are not in custody and police don't have any info on them at this time.

They also told me this business isn't the only one that was burglarized this morning. Police say before this smash and grab, between two and three a.m. this morning, they believe the same car smashed into another business off Garden of the Gods and Centennial. We're not sure what, if anything, was stolen from that business.

If you saw anything in the area of either Barnes and Tutt or Garden of the Gods and Centennial, call police at 719-444-7000.

___





Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs preparing for its first concert Friday The new Ford Amphitheater on the northside of Colorado Springs opens up for its first major concert at the end of this week. Ford Amphitheater hosts a soft open before Friday's opener

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.